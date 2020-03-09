Dwayne Wade's daughter makes first appearance since changing name

Dwayne Wade's transgender daughter hit the red carpet this weekend for the 6th annual Truth Awards.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 07: (L-R) Dwyane Wade, Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the Better Brothers Los Angeles 6th annual Truth Awards at Taglyan Complex on March 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

This was Zaya's first appearance since changing her name and going public last month.

Step-mom Gabriella Union posted pictured on Instagram saying that it's important to "remind her of all the love and support she has."