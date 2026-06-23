Dustin Poirier arrested at Atlanta airport after profanity-laced dispute

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The Brief Former UFC star Dustin Poirier was arrested at the Atlanta airport over the weekend. Atlanta police arrested Poirier after he became combative from being denied boarding on a Delta flight. Poirier was booked into the Clayton County Jail on a charge of public intoxication.



Former UFC star Dustin Poirier faces a public intoxication charge after an aggressive confrontation with Atlanta airport officials over a denied flight boarding.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to Delta Gate D36 around 4:50 p.m. on Sunday following reports of a dispute involving a drunk passenger. Delta staff had refused to let the man board a Delta flight.

The passenger, identified as Poirier, was visibly upset and screamed profanities at the airline workers. A responding officer recognized Poirier from his fighting career and called for backup because of his combative actions, police said.

Poirier acted aggressively toward the arriving officers and had multiple verbal outbursts. He then took an aggressive stance before telling the officers, "If you want to arrest me, then go ahead," according to police body camera footage.

Officers took him into custody without any further trouble following his statement. Authorities transported Poirier to the Clayton County Jail, where he was officially charged with public intoxication.

Dustin Poirier booking photo (Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

What's next:

Poirier had his first Clayton County court appearance on Monday. He has been released on bond since being booked at the jail.