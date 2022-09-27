Dunwoody’s Vino Venue celebrates a decade of wine and fellowship

A bottle of wine is always a popular anniversary gift, but a metro Atlanta business celebrating its 10th anniversary in October is already filled with bottles of wine – and owners there say the opportunity to keep serving it to customers is the best gift they could receive.

Dunwoody’s Vino Venue will turn 10 years old in October, a milestone the team there says it’ll celebrate with special events and deals for customers.

It’s a bit of a bittersweet occasion; founder Michael Bryan fulfilled a longtime dream by opening the business in 2012, but was diagnosed with cancer about a month later. Bryan passed away in 2017, and his wife Lelia has carried on since then, keeping the vision of a "gathering place for wine lovers" alive. Vino Venue isn’t just a wine retailer; it’s also full-service restaurant (under the direction of executive chef Patric Good) which also hosts wine and cooking classes.

We last visited Vino Venue in early 2020, when the business released Pietra Fenice, a wine created in Michael Bryan’s memory. But with the big anniversary approaching, we decided it was a good opportunity to pay the team another visit and help them mark the milestone – click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning there!

Vino Venue is located at 4478 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody; lunch is served from noon to 4 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and dinner is served started at 4 p.m. the same days. The retail area is open from Noon to close Mondays through Saturdays. Click here for more information on Vino Venue.