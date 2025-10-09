Dunwoody man injured after car thieves shoot at him, police said

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A man in Dunwoody was injured after police say he interrupted someone breaking into his car on Tuesday. (FOX 5)

The Brief The Dunwoody Police Department said a man was asleep in his in his apartment on Lake Ride Lane Tuesday morning when he saw his vehicle lights come on. He went outside to find two people around his car. One of the people shot at him, but missed. The man was injured by flying debris.



A man in Dunwoody was injured after police say he interrupted someone breaking into his car on Tuesday.

What we know:

The Dunwoody Police Department said a man was asleep in his in his apartment on Lake Ride Lane Tuesday morning when he saw his vehicle lights come on through his bedroom window. The man walked outside about 12: 10 a.m. and saw two people, one inside his car and one standing outside of it, he later told officers. The man outside the car then shot at the car owner five times, police said.

The man was not hit by a bullet, but one bullet went into a window and door jam next him, sending debris flying. Some of the debris struck the car owner in the chest.

He was treated by EMS, but did not go to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Police said the investigation is active and have not released information about the shooter.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Tim Waldron at Tim.Waldron@dunwoodyga.gov.