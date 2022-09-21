Arts and Culture Month returns to Dunwoody

This October, Dunwoody is bringing back Arts & Culture Month.

Planners say the first family-friendly event is free and open for all. It's a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

"We encourage families to bring a picnic and linger. We’ll also have food trucks on site," said Andrea Perez, the recreation program leader for Dunwoody Parks and Recreation.

On October 1, Pernoshal Park will be filled with salsa dancing, live music and arts and crafts. The event starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

For the rest of the month, residents can enjoy a number of artsy experiences around town.

Black history and women's history will be on full display around the Brook Run Skate Park through original murals.

Boy poses with mural at Dunwoody's Brook Run Skate Park (Credit: City of Dunwoody)

Stage Door Theatre is finally back for its 49th season of live theatre since the pandemic began in 2020. The ticketed show Ordinary Days runs until Oct. 16.

Another art installation will go up for viewing at a fundraiser located at Spruill Center for the Arts on Oct. 15.

For more information on Dunwoody's Arts and Culture Month, you can take a look at the events calendar.