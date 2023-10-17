Car theft suspect tries to make a run for it but trips over his own two feet

article

A 30-year-old man is behind bars after his not-so-smooth getaway failed.

Duluth police say the man was wanted for stealing a Jeep. When they caught him entering city limits using tag reader cameras, they found him in an apartment parking lot near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

Officers ordered him to get out the car at gunpoint, and at first, he complied.

Suddenly, police say the man tried to make a run for it, but was quickly betrayed but his own two feet. He tripped and fell.

Officers have not released the name of the suspect, but said he was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and various other charges.