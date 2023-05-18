Duluth police officer saves life of choking girl

article

A Duluth officer is being praised for his quick thinking that saved a life of a choking girl this week.

On Monday, Officer Andrew Bray was stuck in traffic while driving to work on Georgia State Route 316 when officials say he noticed a woman frantically trying to do the Heimlich maneuver on a child.

Racing out of his vehicle, Bray rushed to the girl's aid, eventually dislodging the piece of candy she was choking on.

Parents Nikole and Jeremy Engelberg said they were "incredibly grateful for the officer's heroic actions."

"So many little moments occurred throughout the day that resulted in our daughter and Officer Bray crossing paths in a time of her greatest need. Now two lives are forever intertwined," Jeremy Engelberg wrote on the Duluth Police Department's Facebook page. "Thank you for saving our daughter’s life. You are forever a hero."

The family says Bray was humble about their thanks "but we really just wanted to hug him."

Duluth Police Chief Jacquelyn Carruth praised Bray, saying that she was "very proud."

"When you have the heart to serve others, as most police officers do, it does not matter if you are on or off-duty - you will continue to protect and serve," Carruth said. "He was in the right place at the right time to help this young lady and her family."