Duluth Police Department mourns death of retired K9 Officer Duko

The Duluth Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their retired K9 officers.

Officials with the department announced the death of K9 Duko on their Facebook page Thursday night. He was 11 years old.

Duko has served with the Duluth Police Department for eight years alongside his partner, Officer Halladay, before retiring in August 2020. Since then, the dog has spent his time as a member of Halladay's family.

The K9 officer had previously been named officer of the month in 2017 after he caught a suspect on the run in a stolen vehicle.

Officials have not released the cause of the K9 officer's death.

