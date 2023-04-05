Driver tosses kittens like 'trash' out of window at busy intersection

article

Two kittens miraculously survived being thrown out of a moving vehicle in a busy intersection Tuesday night. A witness to the incident said she thought the driver was tossing trash.

That suspicious witness stopped to check it out and realized two live kittens had been discarded.

She kept them overnight and brought them to Planned PEThood, a local nonprofit that cares for pets in Duluth at low costs.

(Credit: Duluth Police Department)

From there, the Duluth Police Department was contacted.

While the incident itself happened outside their jurisdiction, the officers were able to find a "compassionate cat dad" to take care of the kittens.