Drugs seized in raid at home in City of South Fulton

A major drug bust in the City of South Fulton. Agents raided a home in a small neighborhood early Friday morning.

Police say they've been watching the home on Forest Downs Lane for a while. They say they had information to believe the people in the home were trafficking drugs. Friday morning, with search warrants in hand, the City of South Fulton's Narcotics and Gang unit, the South Metro SWAT Team and Homeland Security went in.

City of South Fulton Police Lt. Ebony Bullock says they seized a large amount of drugs valued at more than $166,000. The drugs ranged from heroin to methamphetamine to cocaine. They also found 700 fentanyl pills.

"We all know how dangerous fentanyl can be, an amount as small as 2 mg can cause an overdose and 700 pills is a lot more than 2 mg," said Lt. Bullock.

One neighbor said while this is typically a quiet neighborhood, the raid doesn't surprise him.

"Drug raids, you can find it anywhere, so that's why I'm not surprised. But this neighborhood you wouldn't generally find anything like that, its generally quiet," he told Fox5 News.

Police say the people who lived in the home were gone when they got to the home, but police know who they are, and when they find them, they'll face serious charges.

"Multiple felony drug charges and trafficking charges and possession of stolen items," said Lt. Bullock.

Investigators also found numerous cell phones as well as a couple of guns. Police say one of the weapons had been stolen out of Atlanta.

