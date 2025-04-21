Drowsy driver crashes into Twiggs County deputy; no serious injuries
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. - A late-night crash involving a drowsy driver and a Twiggs County patrol deputy ended without serious injuries, officials say.
What we know:
According to the Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just after 11 p.m. on April 16 when a GMC Yukon exited Interstate 16 westbound at Exit 24 and ran a stop sign, striking a patrol deputy’s Ford F-150 on Highway 96. Authorities say the male driver of the Yukon had fallen asleep at the wheel and was unaware of his surroundings.
Thanks to the airbag deployment, the deputy was not injured. The driver of the Yukon and a female passenger were taken to a hospital with minor complaints.
What they're saying:
The sheriff’s office used the incident to remind drivers of the dangers of drowsy driving, calling it as serious as driving under the influence. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 633 people died in drowsy driving crashes in 2023.