Drivers beware: Deer mating season kicks into gear around Georgia roads

Deer activity in Georgia is kicking into high gear, and Georgia officials want drivers to keep an eye out for bucks and does on the move across the Peach State.

The first two weeks in November are traditionally when the animals create a bigger hazard on the roads, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources says.

A couple of factors go into this heightened warning: mating season and the Daylight Savings Time change making it so that drivers are hitting the roads when deer are most active.

Charlie Killmaster, a deer biologist with the state, says Georgia averages around 50,000 deer-village collisions per year.

According to the DNR's Rut map, which tracks the breeding season for deer across the state, peak breeding season is in effect for most metro counties including Cobb, Cherokee, DeKalb, Fulton, and Clayton.

"We are entering the breeding season for deer and that's the time of year when they throw caution to the wind, and the bucks are chasing does all around and paying no attention to roads or anything like that. It makes them highly unpredictable and really dangerous for drivers," Killmaster said.

Adding in the time change, the risk ofcar damage, injury, and even death grows.

Officials say drivers should watch their speed and keep an eye on the side of the roads. If you see one deer, there's probably more nearby.

If minimizing damage is your only option, Killmaster says that the best thing to do is keep your head clear.

"Slam on brakes and to keep the steering wheel straight. Don't swerve to avoid them, you could hit another car, a tree - something a lot less forgiving than just hitting the deer. It's better to hit the deer than to swerve to avoid it," he said.

Tips for drivers who encounter deer on the road

Georgia is often in the top 20 in the nation in insurance claims from car collisions with deer, according to data compiled by State Farm. In 2019, motorists had a 1 In 131 chance of striking a deer.

State Farm offers the following advice for drivers when dealing with deer:

Stay alert. Pay attention to "deer crossing" and "wildlife crossing" signs and be cautious in areas near woods or water.

Use high beams. Flicking your high beams on an animal in the road may cause the animal to scurry away. High beams also help illuminate dark roads.

Don't swerve. If a car crash is inevitable, maintain control of your vehicle and don’t veer off the road.

Brake as necessary. If you can avoid hitting the animal, reduce your speed, honk your horn, and tap your brakes to warn other drivers. If there are no drivers behind you, brake hard.

Remember peak season. Animal collisions happen most during October through December, which is hunting and mating season.

Remember meal time. Watch for animals on the road between dusk and dawn.

Don't use a whistle. No scientific evidence supports that car-mounted deer whistles work.

Wear seat belts. Always obey speed limits and wear seat belts.

When is deer hunting season in Georgia?

Deer hunting season for firearms runs from Oct. 19 until Jan. 12. Archery deer hunting season is Sept. 14 until Jan. 12 with an extension for some metro Atlanta counties.

For more information on deer in Georgia visit the Georgia Department of Natural Resources' deer resource page at https://georgiawildlife.com/deer-info.

Local law enforcement officials remind all hunters to wear their orange vests to be safe.