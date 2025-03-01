Driver takes off running after crashing car in Dunwoody, police say
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police are looking for a runaway driver who reportedly took off running after wrecking a car on Saturday.
What we know:
Police say they tried pulling a vehicle over, but the driver sped off.
Instead of chasing the car, they tracked it down using Flock cameras.
When they tried to stop the driver a second time, he took off again and ended up crashing.
Police say the suspect tried his luck on his feet and ended up getting away.
Police are still looking for him.
What we don't know:
Officials didn't release a description of the suspected driver, but did confirm it was a man. They also said they "have likely identified" him.
They believe he was intoxicated, but have not confirmed that yet.
The Source: This information was provided by a spokesperson for the Dunwoody Police Department.