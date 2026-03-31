Driver survives after Porsche shears in half in Dunwoody

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The Brief A driver survived with minor injuries after their Porsche split in half during a Dunwoody crash Tuesday. Police photos show the vehicle sheared apart after hitting a tree on Meadow Lane near Ridgeview Road. Investigators believe speed was a factor but have not yet released the driver’s identity or pending charges.



A single-car accident split a race car in two, yet police say the driver walked away with only minor injuries.

What we know:

The crash occurred on Tuesday evening on Meadow Lane near Ridgeview Road.

A Porsche driver miraculously survived with minor injuries after their vehicle was sheared in half during a high-speed wreck on Meadow Lane in Dunwoody on March 31, 2026. (Dunwoody Police Department)

Photos posted to the Dunwoody Police Department’s Facebook page show the Porsche sheared in half after striking a tree.

According to the department, the driver’s seat was the only section of the cabin left intact.

The crash closed the roadway near a busy retail shopping area for a time, so police could investigate and clear the scene.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the driver to lose control

A Porsche driver miraculously survived with minor injuries after their vehicle was sheared in half during a high-speed wreck on Meadow Lane in Dunwoody on March 31, 2026. (Dunwoody Police Department)

While police say speed is a factor, it is unclear how fast the vehicle was traveling at the time of the crash.

Police have not released the identity of the driver or confirmed if any charges are pending.