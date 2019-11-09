Driver shot, killed at DeKalb County apartment complex

A deadly shooting ended with a car crashing into an electrical utility box Saturday night at a DeKalb County apartment complex.

According to DeKalb County police, a male victim was shot in the parking lot of the Covington Glen Apartments on the 5800 block of Covington Highway.

Police say the man tried to get away in an SUV and crashed into the electrical utility box.

Witnesses told police that they heard several gunshots before the power went out.

Officials have not yet released a description of the suspected gunman or the identity of the victim.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information on the shooting, please call the DeKalb County Police Department.