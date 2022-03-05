Driver, passenger injured after car rolls off roadway on to Interstate 75

Police are investigating how a car rolled off a roadway, went over a wall and fell onto Interstate 75 north on Saturday morning.

The Atlanta Police Department said two people were hospitalized, and their condition is unknown. Police said their injuries prevented officers from interviewing them.

Police said officers were at the scene at 3:55 a.m. on Saturday near the Downtown Connector split after receiving a report of a single-car crash. Police said the car landed on the interstate after rolling off of Ga. Highway 13, also the Buford Spring Connector.

Crews work to clear a crash on Interstate 75 near the split with Interstate 85 on March 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

FOX 5 Atlanta saw crews cleaning a crashed sedan while several lanes on I-75 were closed.

The scene was near where the entrance ramp for the Buford Spring Connector curves north toward Interstate 85.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

