Driver narrowly avoids running over gator crossing South Carolina highway

Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Pets and Animals
FOX TV Digital Team

Gator crosses busy S.C. highway

Erika Moradel nervously recorded footage that showed an alligator surviving a close encounter with a white SUV. (Credit: Erika Moradel via Storyful)

BLUFFTON, S.C. - Drivers quite commonly swerve to miss squirrels or deer in the road, but it’s not every day you have to dodge an alligator.

Motorists did just that on March 26 as a gator darted across a busy Highway 278 in South Carolina.

Erika Moradel and her mom spotted the reptile while passing in the opposite lane. She nervously recorded footage that showed the alligator survive a close encounter with a white SUV.

db1c9c5c-

"My initial reaction was shocked," Moradel told Storyful. "My mom saw it first and started yelling. We were worried about it but it did make it safely across the street."

Fortunately for the critter, the gator’s legs pumped just feverishly enough to allow it to safely make it off the road.

This story was reported from Atlanta.