Driver loses control, dies in NE Atlanta crash, police say

DeKalb County police said a driver lost control of their car on a northeast Atlanta road and died in a crash.

The car's four passengers were also injured, police said, including one in critical condition. One car was involved, police said.

Police said the crash happened at around 1 a.m. Tuesday on Rock Springs Road.

Investigators said the driver lost control of their car when they were rounding a curve in the road.

Emergency vehicles at the scene of a crash on June 21, 2022 in DeKalb County. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The other three passengers are considered stable, according to police.