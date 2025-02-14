Driver killed in Powder Springs after hitting fence, brick column

The Brief The crash occurred around 5:56 a.m. on Feb. 14 south of County Services Parkway. A 2007 Honda Accord veered into the wrong lane, left the roadway, and crashed into a fence and brick column. The driver was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.



A fatal crash early Friday morning on Powder Springs Road is under investigation by the Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit.

What we know:

Police say the Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Powder Springs Road when the driver failed to maintain their lane and began driving in the southbound lanes. The vehicle then left the roadway, continued onto the grass shoulder, and collided with an iron fence and a brick column.

The car came to a stop facing north. Emergency responders transported the driver to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. Authorities have not yet notified the driver’s next of kin.

What's next:

The Cobb County Police Department’s S.T.E.P. Unit continues to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department S.T.E.P. Unit at 770-499-3987.