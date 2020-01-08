Driver killed in head-on collision with Georgia school bus

A driver has been killed in a crash involving a Carroll County school bus Wednesday morning.

The Georgia State Patrol says the crash happened on a turn by Georgia Route 113 and Spinks Road.

Officials evidence and witness statements show a Ford Explorer crossed the center line while negotiating a right curve and struck the school bus head-on.

At the time of the crash, one child was on the bus. The bus driver and the child were checked at the scene.

The driver of the Explorer was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital, where they died. Officials have not yet released the name of the driver, pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.