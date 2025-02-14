Driver killed in 2nd crash on Highway 92 in South Fulton Thursday night

The Brief The crash occurred around 7 p.m. on Feb. 13. A 2010 Toyota Camry was involved in a minor collision before speeding eastbound on Hwy 92 and veering off the roadway. The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene, despite emergency responders’ efforts.



A man was killed in a fatal crash Thursday evening at the intersection of Highway 92 and Butner Road, prompting an ongoing investigation by the South Fulton Police Department’s Traffic Unit.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle crash and determined that a gray 2010 Toyota Camry had been involved in a minor collision while traveling west on Cascade Palmetto Highway. Instead of stopping, the vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed eastbound on Highway 92 before veering off the roadway.

Emergency responders arrived quickly, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The South Fulton Crime Scene Unit and the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted in the response.

What's next:

The South Fulton Police Department’s Traffic Unit continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. No additional details have been released.

Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact the South Fulton Police Department.