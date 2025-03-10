Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-75 near Cleveland Avenue

A driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 southbound near Cleveland Avenue late Monday morning, according to authorities.

What we know:

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. on March 10, when a Chevrolet Malibu, identified as Vehicle 1, was entering I-75 southbound from Cleveland Avenue. Investigators determined that the driver was traveling too fast for the wet road conditions and lost control, causing the vehicle to rotate across the entrance ramp gore into the fifth lane of the highway.

A Chevrolet Silverado, identified as Vehicle 2, was traveling south in the fifth lane when it collided with the left side of the Malibu. The impact was severe, and the driver of the Malibu was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased driver has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

What's next:

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.