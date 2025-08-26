Driver hits pedestrian, crashes into Riverdale Walmart after medical emergency

Image 1 of 8 ▼ A car was towed away from a Walmart in Riverdale after striking a pedestrian and crashing into the store on Aug. 26, 2025 (FOX 5)

A driver suffered a medical emergency Tuesday afternoon, striking a pedestrian and crashing into the side of a Walmart in Riverdale, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the store in the 7000 block of State Route 85 after reports of the crash. They arrived to find a car that had gone into the side of the building.

Investigators said the driver appeared to have a medical emergency behind the wheel, hitting someone who was walking out of the store before crashing into the building.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Police said there was a large presence on site during the investigation, but the Walmart remained open.

Dig deeper:

SKY FOX 5 flew over the scene and saw two cars being towed away, as well as major damage to the store. The damage appeared to be in a section of the store where shopping carts are normally stored.