Driver hits 3 pedestrians outside Decatur sports bar, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police arrested a woman after she allegedly drove a vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians outside a sports bar early Saturday morning.
Driver hits crowd after fight
What we know:
Around 2:03 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of pedestrians struck by a vehicle in a parking lot on the 4900 block of Flat Shoals Parkway. Police found three adults suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives determined that the driver intentionally ran into the pedestrians following an argument inside The Spot Sports Bar and Grill at 4975 Flat Shoals Pkwy. The driver remained at the scene following the crash.
Police arrested 24-year-old Amoy Rowe and booked her into the DeKalb County Jail. She faces charges of aggravated assault.
Unanswered questions after crash
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released what started the argument inside the venue before the driver drove into the group.
Authorities have not released the names or current medical conditions of the three injured adults.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Blaine Clark, Public Information Officer for DeKalb County Police Services, who provided details about the incident and arrest in an official media statement.