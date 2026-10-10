Driver hits 3 pedestrians outside Decatur sports bar, police say

The Brief Police arrested a 24-year-old woman after she allegedly drove a car into three people outside a DeKalb County sports bar. The driver intentionally hit the group following a fight inside the location early Saturday morning, according to investigators. All three pedestrians suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the suspect remains in the DeKalb County Jail.



DeKalb County police arrested a woman after she allegedly drove a vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians outside a sports bar early Saturday morning.

Driver hits crowd after fight

What we know:

Around 2:03 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of pedestrians struck by a vehicle in a parking lot on the 4900 block of Flat Shoals Parkway. Police found three adults suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives determined that the driver intentionally ran into the pedestrians following an argument inside The Spot Sports Bar and Grill at 4975 Flat Shoals Pkwy. The driver remained at the scene following the crash.

Police arrested 24-year-old Amoy Rowe and booked her into the DeKalb County Jail. She faces charges of aggravated assault.

Unanswered questions after crash

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released what started the argument inside the venue before the driver drove into the group.

Authorities have not released the names or current medical conditions of the three injured adults.