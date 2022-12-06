Dashcam: Driver crashes into Georgia dorm building during police chase

A police dashcam caught the moments a driver crashed into a Georgia Southern University dorm building while trying to escape an officer over the weekend.

Officials with the Statesboro Police Department say the crash happened at the Centennial Place Dorms on Chandler Road at around 2 a.m. Saturday.

According to investigators, a patrol officer was driving on Chandler Road on the way to a fight call when she noticed the dark Chevrolet Impala speeding toward her while taking off both lanes.

When the vehicle passed her, the officer turned around and followed the Impala into the parking lot of the dorms, By the time she got close to the vehicle, it was on the other side of the parking lot. It was at this time her dashcam captured the driver crashing into the side of the dorm.

Landun Brock (Bulloch County Sheriff's Office)

The officer and students were able to get the driver, identified as 21-year-old Landun Brock of Commerce, Georgia, out of the burningvehicle.

Medics rushed Brock to the hospital for treatment. He has since been released and taken into custody.

Brock is currently in the Bulloch County Jail charged with a DUI, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, giving false information to law enforcement. failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license, and adult seatbelt violation.

About 35 students who lived in the dorm building were forced to move just before the university’s final exam period, after structural engineers deemed their rooms unsafe as a result of the fiery crash.

Storiful contributed to this report.