Driver arrested on drug charges after delivery truck crash

A delivery truck driver is facing drug charges after deputies say he was found stuck in a ditch with a bookbag holding methamphetamine.

Deputies were called around 6:30 a.m. to a wreck at the intersection of Highway 11 and Greene Settlement. Once at the scene, deputies found a delivery truck in a ditch blocking the train tracks. Investigators say they found a syringe on the ground and a bookbag nearby containing an undisclosed amount of meth and more syringes.

The truck's driver, who authorities identified as Sanders, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and other traffic violations.