Driver accused of killing cousin in DUI crash to remain in jail

Court documents show Jennifer Carvajal, 24, was going 111 miles per hour just before she lost control and the car she was driving went airborne.

Carvajal, who was the only one in the car wearing a seat belt, survived. One of her passengers, her 22-year-old cousin Pedro Carbajal, did not.

Pedro’s girlfriend, Lexi Gonzalez, 20, suffered broken legs.

Carvajal was out on probation when the crash happened. She served time in prison for driving drunk, running a red light, and crashing into a Plant City man, killing him, back in 2014.

In court Monday, the judge reminded Carvajal that a week ago he set bond amounts on the lesser charges, but denied her bond on the charge of violation of probation.

Sources tell FOX 13 that Carvajal, Carbajal and Gonzales were headed home after attending Carvajal's grandfather's 80th birthday.

After the crash, Gonzalez crawled out of the car with two leg fractures and immediately pointed the finger at Carvajal as the driver.

When the responding officer approached, Carvajal was standing by a chain-link fence, denied being the driver or having any involvement in the crash. Yet records show she had injuries consistent with a vehicle crash.

Carvajal has yet to be charged with the death of her cousin, but her attorney expects that to change.

