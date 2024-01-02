Dramatic Atlanta police chase ends in high-speed crash, 3 children rescued unharmed

Dramatic video released by Atlanta police shows a high-speed chase and crash involving a man with at least 37 previous arrests who ran from officers with three children in an SUV.

It started just after 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2023, at a gas station along Jonesboro Road SE near Interstate 285. Surveillance video shows how it all began.

"A male opened fire at a gas station while multiple people were outside," said Officer Torez Griffie with the Atlanta Police Department.

Witnesses at the scene recounted that a man, driving a gray Jeep Cherokee, had fired shots towards a building before hastily fleeing the location. Fortunately, despite several people in the vicinity, no one was injured, and the shots only left damage to the property.

"I saw the vehicle matching the description." Officer Griffie said. "He was driving erratic, crazy, all over the road."

Officers were able to quickly issue a lookout bulletin for the SUV. Units were able to catch up with the SUV about a block away, in a fast-food drive-thru.

The driver, later identified as 39-year-old William Burris, ignored the traffic stop. After releasing a passenger from the vehicle, Burris sped off. She was frantic. Police say her children, ages 8, 7 and 4 were still in the vehicle. "She just started hollering and screaming," Griffie said.

Griffie said the driver led him and other officers through Atlanta, into Forest Park and back into Atlanta.

"The driver was driving extremely recklessly, high rates of speed throughout city streets," Griffie said.

The vehicle ended up in the area of 2000 Lakewood Ave. The suspect swerved in front of an officer, contacting the front driver-side of the patrol vehicle and effectively executing a PIT maneuver on himself. The SUV slammed through a utility pole, snapping it into pieces and ended up in a grassy area off the roadway.

"I tried to set up for a PIT maneuver. He maneuvered himself in front of me, trying to avoid the pit maneuver, and he spun out," Griffie said.

Officers discovered the three young children inside the SUV. The children were promptly moved to a place of safety for medical evaluation due to complaints of pain.

"My heart dropped when I saw those children." Griffie said. "I just wanted make sure that they were safe."

Meanwhile, officers worked to extract Burris from the vehicle.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Atlanta police say 39-year-old William Burris fired shots at a gas station along Jonesboro Road SE near Interstate 285 in southeast Atlanta on Dec. 20, 2023. (Atlanta Police Department)

Officers, pointing Tasers at Burris, pulled him from the front of the SUV and out of the driver-side door. He was then placed in handcuffs and led away.

William Burris, a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history totaling 37 previous arrest cycles, was taken into custody. A firearm was recovered from the passenger area of the suspect's vehicle.

Burris now faces a litany of charges, including fleeing and eluding, driving while license suspended, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, three counts of kidnapping, three counts of first degree cruelty to children, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree criminal damage to property, and failure to report striking a fixed object.

He initially was taken to the Grady Detention Center for treatment for injuries he received in the crash, but was later booked into the Fulton County Jail.