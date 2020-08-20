Dozens of former GOP national security officials to back Biden, call Trump ‘dangerously unfit’

More than 70 former Republican national security officials from multiple administrations are coming forward to endorse Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden – the latest in a number of former GOP officials and lawmakers to back the former vice president.

"While we – like all Americans – had hoped that Donald Trump would govern wisely, he has disappointed millions of voters who put their faith in him and has demonstrated that he is dangerously unfit to serve another term,” the statement, to run in the Wall Street Journal on Friday, says.

The officials, from the Trump, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush and Reagan administrations, include former CIA chief and former National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Hayden, former Deputy Secretary of State John Negroponte and other officials and members of Congress.

RELATED: DNC: For Joe Biden, a long path to a potentially crucial presidency

Former Trump officials who signed on include former Homeland Security chief of staff Miles Taylor, who released a video announcing his support for Biden earlier this week, and former DHS general counsel John Mitnick.

The group goes on to say that Biden “has the character, experience and temperament to lead this nation.”

Advertisement

“We believe he will restore the dignity of the presidency, bring Americans together, reassert America’s role as a global leader, and inspire our nation to live up to its ideals,” they will say.

The officials, from the Trump, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush and Reagan administrations, include former CIA chief and former National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Hayden, former Deputy Secretary of State John Negroponte and other officials and members of Congress.

Former Trump officials who signed on include former Homeland Security chief of staff Miles Taylor, who released a video announcing his support for Biden earlier this week, and former DHS general counsel John Mitnick.

The group goes on to say that Biden “has the character, experience and temperament to lead this nation.”

“We believe he will restore the dignity of the presidency, bring Americans together, reassert America’s role as a global leader, and inspire our nation to live up to its ideals,” they will say.



RELATED: Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, 3 others, indicted for fraud

It’s the latest set of Republicans to come out in favor of Biden, and is similar to a wave of objections to Trump's nomination in 2016. At this week’s Democratic National Convention, there have been regular videos of former Republican officials and voters announcing their support for the Democratic nominee.

Both former Secretary of State Colin Powell (who has backed Democrats since 2008) and former Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich have made speeches endorsing Biden.

The criticism has been brushed off by Trump, who responded to Kasich’s endorsement of his opponent by calling him a “loser.”

“He was a loser as a Republican, and he’ll be a loser as a Democrat," Trump told reporters Tuesday. "Major loser as a Republican. I guess you can quote me on that. John was a loser as a Republican. Never even came close. And as a Democrat, he’ll be an even greater loser.”

Fox News’ Andrew O’Reilly contributed to this report. Get the latest updates to this story at FOXNews.com.