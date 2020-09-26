Expand / Collapse search
Dozens of cats and kittens rescued from Georgia condo

Published 
Fulton County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Need for foster homes after major cat rescue in Fulton County

Officials say 56 cats and kittens, along with 15 deceased cats, were brought to Fulton County Animal Services after being rescued from a condo Thursday night.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Fulton County animal shelter is asking for help after rescuing dozens of cats and kittens during a major effort.

Lifeline Animal Project says that 56 cats and kittens, along with 15 deceased cats, were brought to Fulton County Animal Services after being rescued from a condo Thursday night.

The cats are being examined and getting medical attention, but officials say the cat space in the shelter is being renovated and there is limited space in the veterinary clinic.

Right now, Lifeline is in urgent need of foster homes for the cats who were already in their care to help create space for the new arrivals.

Lifeline Animal Project is in urgent need of foster homes for its cats.  (Lifeline Animal Project)

If you are able to foster or would like to donate to support the care of these animals, you can visit the group's website.  

