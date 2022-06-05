2 confirmed dead in multi-vehicle crash on Downtown Connector
ATLANTA - Police confirmed two people were killed in an overnight wreck on the Downtown Connector at Fulton Street.
All lanes southbound lanes re-opened Sunday morning after a multi-vehicle wreck shut down those lanes for hours.
Investigator said two are dead but did not explain what caused the crash.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
