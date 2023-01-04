Police: Burglar uses cinderblock to steal wine at Downtown Atlanta Walgreens

article

Atlanta police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at a Downtown Walgreens.

Officials say a man used a cinderblock to smash in the front window of the Walgreens, which is located on Peachtree Street.

Officers believe the suspect fled the store after stealing about four or five bottles of wine.

At this time, police have not made any arrests, but investigators are reviewing surveillance footage in hopes to quickly identify the man.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.

