Downtown Atlanta, Daffodil Project celebrates planting of millionth daffodil

The Brief Atlanta’s Milestone: Downtown planted its one-millionth daffodil to honor Holocaust victims and support children in crisis. Symbol of Hope: The daffodils connect key landmarks , representing remembrance, unity, and resilience . Global Reach: The project spans 650+ sites worldwide , including Israel, Poland, and Japan .



Downtown Atlanta has planted its one-millionth daffodil bulb, marking a major milestone in partnership with The Daffodil Project, a global initiative dedicated to creating a living Holocaust memorial. This project honors the 1.5 million children who perished in the Holocaust while also raising awareness for children facing humanitarian crises today.

A Global Memorial Rooted in Atlanta

What we know:

Since 2010, The Daffodil Project has worked with more than 650 sites worldwide to plant daffodils as a symbol of remembrance and resilience. Atlanta joined the initiative in 2013, and its 350,000 daffodils now represent over a quarter of the project’s global total of 1.1 million.

In Atlanta, the plantings form a "ribbon of consciousness" that connects key civil rights landmarks, including the Center for Civil and Human Rights, Downtown Atlanta, and the King Center. Locations like Woodruff Park showcase these flowers as a symbol of unity, reflection, and hope.

Symbolism and Impact

The backstory:

The daffodil’s bright yellow color was chosen to reflect the yellow stars that Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust. Their annual bloom represents renewal, resilience, and hope, ensuring that Holocaust survivors and victims are never forgotten.

For Holocaust survivors, the project provides a deeply personal space to honor lost loved ones, while also serving as a reminder to stand against hatred and injustice.

A Global Reach

Big picture view:

Beyond Atlanta, daffodils have been planted in Israel, Poland, Hungary, and Japan, including:

The Hill of Humanity in Japan, honoring Holocaust rescuer Chiune Sugihara.

Oswiecim, Poland, near Auschwitz, where daffodils outline the destroyed Great Synagogue.

Numerous schools, public gardens, synagogues, and churches around the world.

As Atlanta celebrates this historic milestone, its commitment to preserving history, educating future generations, and promoting unity through remembrance continues to inspire communities worldwide.