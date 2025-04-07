Expand / Collapse search
Douglasville Police Department celebrates 7 new and soon-to-be fathers

Published  April 7, 2025
Douglasville
(Douglasville Police Department)

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - The Douglasville Police Department family is about to get a lot bigger.

The department currently has six fathers-to-be with babies on the way and one new bundle of joy already here.

What they're saying:

"While we will celebrate one here and there, we don’t think we’ve ever had seven at the same time!!" the department wrote on Facebook.

Those expecting are Sgt. Burgos, Detective Vazquez, and Officers Curd, King, Mosley, and Pounds.

While writing up the post last week, officials say they got the news that Officer Dutes announced the birth of his baby.

"We hope you will celebrate with us as we are overjoyed to announce the upcoming additions to our PD family," the department wrote.

The Source: Information for this story was taken from a Facebook post by the Douglasville Police Department.

