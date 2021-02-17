Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
3
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 7:00 PM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Fannin County, Union County, Towns County, Lumpkin County, White County, Clay County
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County

Douglasville man, 2 children killed in Paulding County crash

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Paulding County
FOX 5 Atlanta

3 brothers dead after car crash in Paulding County

A 21-year-old was driving his two brothers when he hit the road’s shoulder and lost control of the vehicle.

PAUDLING COUNTY, Ga. - A young man and two boys were killed Monday evening in a crash in Paulding County.

It happened just before 8:50 p.m. along Dallas Nebo Road at Westwick Place. The Georgia State Patrol said the driver of a 2002 BMW 525I, identified as 21-year-old Edgar Manrique Mendoza, crossed the roadway’s center line while rounding a curve. That car then struck a 2012 Toyota Tacoma driving in the opposite direction on the passenger side.

Mendoza along with 15-year-old Kevin Mendoza, who was in the front passenger seat, and 12-year-old Melvin Espinal, who was in the back seat, were killed in the crash, troopers said.

All three were from Douglasville.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.