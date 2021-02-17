Douglasville man, 2 children killed in Paulding County crash

A young man and two boys were killed Monday evening in a crash in Paulding County.

It happened just before 8:50 p.m. along Dallas Nebo Road at Westwick Place. The Georgia State Patrol said the driver of a 2002 BMW 525I, identified as 21-year-old Edgar Manrique Mendoza, crossed the roadway’s center line while rounding a curve. That car then struck a 2012 Toyota Tacoma driving in the opposite direction on the passenger side.

Mendoza along with 15-year-old Kevin Mendoza, who was in the front passenger seat, and 12-year-old Melvin Espinal, who was in the back seat, were killed in the crash, troopers said.

All three were from Douglasville.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.