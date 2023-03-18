4 teens arrested after reports of car break-ins, chase in Douglasville

article

Four teens are in custody after attempting to run from Douglasville police officers investigating a series of car break-ins at the Millwood Park apartments on St. Patrick's Day.

Dareon Kelley, 19, and Antavious Bowden, 18, and two 15-year-olds were charged with multiple crimes, including entering auto, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of burglary tools, criminal use of a firearm with altered identification, and fleeing and attempting to elude.

Douglasville Police say officers responded to the 8200 block Duralee Lane on Friday after residents called 911 to report several cars were being broken into. The officer quickly spotted the teens in a vehicle and tried to pull them over. Instead, police say the teens took off in the vehicle.

Police say officers had to use a PIT maneuver to end the chase about a mile away near Cooper Street. The teens ran from the car and police say they were armed. Officers were able to take three into custody immediately. The fourth suspect was later caught with the help of a K-9.

No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

Investigators say the car in which they were riding was stolen, but had not yet been reported to police. Investigators also say the serial numbers on the firearms recovered were removed.

The names of the two 15-year-olds were not released due to their age.

All four are not residents of Douglas County.