FOUND: Douglasville teen on spectrum gone missing in Chamblee, police say

article

Update

Police say Edwin was found safe at a laundromat on Shallowford Road after someone spotted him and immediately called authorities.

Original Story

Chamblee police are searching for a 14-year-old boy on the autism spectrum who went missing from an indoor Latin shopping center Saturday.

Edwin Rodriguez Gonzalez was last seen around 3:30 p.m. in the Plaza Fiesta located on Buford Highway NE in Chamblee. Police say he ran out of a barbershop.

At the time, he was wearing green pants, a red shirt and white shoes. He is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and he has glasses but isn't currently wearing them.

Edwin Rodriguez Gonzales (Supplied)

Gonzalez is originally from Douglasville. Though he is 14, his family says he has the mental capacity of a seven-year-old. Any sightings of him should be handled delicately.

If you do spot him, please call 911 immediately.