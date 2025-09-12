Douglasville at 150: Downtown revitalization fuel by $9M tax district

The Brief Douglasville's downtown development is driven by over $9 million from the city's tax allocation district since 2019, enhancing property values and reshaping the area. The city aims for walkable streets with diverse dining, shopping, and entertainment options, fostering community engagement and collaboration among local businesses. Key developments include the Greystone Amphitheater, a brewery under construction, and a mixed-use complex, signaling significant growth and future family-friendly attractions.



Douglasville’s downtown is seeing a wave of new development, fueled by more than $9 million generated through the city’s tax allocation district since 2019. The growth, sparked by rising property values, is reshaping the area with new restaurants, shops and entertainment spaces.

What they're saying:

Mayor Rochelle Robinson said the vision is for more walkable streets lined with restaurants, boutiques and gathering spots. "More restaurants come in, not just law offices, but boutiques, more shopping, more walkability," Robinson said.

Business owners say the changes are already noticeable. Teneshia Murray-Butler, who owns Tee’s Brunch Bar and another business downtown, said she has seen the area come alive. "I also collaborate with other restaurants out here," she said. "We make new friends and keep the old. Some are silver, the other are gold."

The city’s investment has already produced results. In 2023, the Greystone Amphitheater and park opened with a concert from Gladys Knight, sparking further growth. A brewery is under construction, and a mixed-use complex with apartments and retail next to the town green is expected to break ground by the end of the year.

"A lot of people sleep on Douglasville," Murray-Butler said, while Robinson looks ahead. "In the next 10 years, I would expect to have places that families can come and just have a great time."

What's next:

Douglasville will celebrate its 150th birthday this weekend with a party downtown from noon to 5 p.m.