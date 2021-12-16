Douglas County to host holiday food giveaway and vaccine drive

Douglas County officials are hosting a food giveaway and vaccine drive next week.

The event will take place Wednesday, Dec. 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Douglas County Courthouse, located on Hospital Drive in Douglasville.



Residents can drive up or reserve a basket for themselves or their neighbors at: https://bit.ly/District3HolidayFoodDrive.



County officials say COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be provided and administered by Douglas County Public Health on-site for those who want to be vaccinated before their holiday family gatherings. Incentives will be given for both the youth and adults who are vaccinated that day.

Both registration and walk-ins are accepted. Here is the link for the vaccine registration: https://cdph.jotform.com/213464985271968

For more information, contact Phyllis Banks, Douglas County Public Information Officer at 678-702-6979 or email at pbanks@douglascountyga.gov.

