Douglas County Schools spearhead 90-day hold on new residential developments

Douglas County Schools is one of the leading county stakeholders on board with a 90-day moratorium on new applications for apartments, subdivisions with more than 30 lots or townhomes.

The public school system has seen slow but steady growth. Enough growth to maintain the use of trailer classrooms at some schools.

"We are working actively to eliminate as many trailers as possible," said Portia Lake, executive director of communications for Douglas County Schools. "The mobile classroom is not ideal."

Officials with Douglas County Schools are pushing for a 90-day moratorium on some new residences to stem a potential explosion in schools population. (FOX 5)

There has been lots of development in the county in recent years. The steady growth is shown in the projected enrollment for county schools. According to the school system, two years ago, enrollment was 25,171, and it's projected to climb to 25,397 this year.

"We're trying to be proactive instead of reactive," said Lake. "Take a step back, look at the numbers and see what needs to be done."

Officials with Douglas County Schools are pushing for a 90-day moratorium on some new residences to stem a potential explosion in schools' population. (FOX 5)

District 3 Commissioner Martin Raxton represents the busy Chapel Hill area. He says it is important to work with the school system to help it manage critical resources in an effort to maintain quality schools. He adds the moratorium will help figure out public safety and traffic concerns.

"We have to make common sense growth decisions," he said "We have to look at our roads, make sure the infrastructure is there to support any new development."

Officials with Douglas County Schools are pushing for a 90-day moratorium on some new residences to stem a potential explosion in schools' population. (FOX 5)

In addition, the Douglas County Administrator, Dr. David Corbin, released a statement:

"In 2017, Douglas County completed a ‘Housing Study’ which was designed to provide governing guidance for a comprehensive housing plan.

"Based on the recommendations of that study, the County subsequently approved several developments comprised of a variety of housing styles, including single family detached, townhomes, and apartments. Impact statements have since revealed that some of those developments have contributed to increased demand on public safety, emergency services, and schools.

"The 90-day moratorium recently approved by the Board of Commissioners gives the County a chance to press pause and take a moment to study those impacts on our community in an effort to determine the best and most sustainable path forward. We want to create a thoughtful approach to managing growth, while simultaneously providing appropriate housing solutions for Douglas County.

"During the moratorium, our Planning and Zoning Department will study housing impacts and recommend any changes to long-range planning documents or development codes. Their review will include in-depth discussions with Commissioners and other impacted stakeholders. At the conclusion of their review, Planning and Zoning will present their findings and recommendations to the Board of Commissioners for further consideration and legislative action, as necessary.

"Finally, it should be noted, this moratorium only impacts new applications and excludes any projects already approved and in progress."