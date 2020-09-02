Douglas County Schools employee loses job over anti-Trump Facebook post

A Douglas County School System employee is out of a job over social media posts she apparently made about President Trump supporters.

Last month, FOX 5 viewers alerted us to Nicole Hayes' Facebook post, which was made on Aug. 20.

"It is very unfortunate that the majority of Trump supporters are uneducated, low social-economic white people, who, at best, have high school diplomas," the post read, in part.

Hayes was a former principal at Chestnut Log Middle School before moving to the school system's central office.

The Douglas County School System issued a statement saying that the controversial comments don't reflect its values.

"Controversial comments made recently on social media do not reflect the values of the Douglas County School System. Our school system is committed to providing students with an exceptional learning experience in a safe, inclusive environment.

"Based on the outcome of an investigation and consulting with our school legal counsel, Dr. Nicole Hayes is no longer employed by the Douglas County School System."