Douglas County makes history with first Black fire chief

article

Douglas County will swear in its new fire chief in a historic first for the county Thursday.

At noon Thursday, officials will swear in Roderick Jolivette as the first Black Fire Chief in Douglas County.

Jolivette has been described as a "servant leader who is notably skilled at relationship building." He's worked fighting fires for 37 years, serving previously as the Fire Chief of Cairo and Manchester, Georgia.

Before his time in the fire service, Jolivette was in the U.S. Navy in their nuclear submarine division. He was honorably discharged in 1985.

The fire chief is married to Lavonda Joivetter and has four children and five grandchildren.

Joivetter takes over the position from former Fire Chief Scott E. Spencer, who retired after 44 years of service to his community.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE