Douglas County infant found with 30 broken bones, parents charged

Two young parents are facing multiple child cruelty charges after their 5-month-old daughter was found with severe injuries.

What we know:

William Issac Dakota King and Amber Marie Rivera, both 20 years old, appeared before a Douglas County judge Monday morning. The judge refused to grant them bond.

Family members left the courthouse without comment — one in tears — after hearing the disturbing allegations against the couple.

Each parent faces at least 18 charges related to the alleged abuse, which prosecutors say occurred in Lithia Springs. The charges include a mix of cruelty to children, obstruction of officers, and aggravated battery.

What we know:

Prosecutors revealed in court that the couple’s daughter, who was born prematurely at 24 weeks, suffered 30 broken bones, including fractures to her ribs, arms, legs, and wrists.

According to documents read in court, a doctor stated the only time they had seen injuries like this was in cases of child abuse.

The infant is now in the custody of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) following the couple’s arrest over the weekend.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what the parents told investigators beyond the alleged fake car crash claim.

It was not clear if the DFCS had any prior dealings with the couple.

Additional charges could be possible.

Child likely abused, doctors say

What they're saying:

Dr. Hugo Scornik, a Rockdale County pediatrician and former president of the Georgia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said cases like this underscore the critical role of doctors as mandated reporters.

"Child abuse is tragic, of course. At least a half a million children in the U.S. are abused every year," Dr. Scornik said.

He emphasized that physicians are trained to recognize abuse and report it when the explanation doesn’t match the injuries.

"Often in child abuse, the story we hear does not match the physical exam findings," he said.

"Clothe the baby, you need to feed a baby, and never, ever, ever shake a baby, no matter how frustrating things are," Skornik added.

Possible obstruction in case

What's next:

Investigators said the parents tried to obstruct the investigation by claiming the baby’s injuries were caused by a car accident — one that was never reported. Prosecutors also said the couple attempted to convince another person to back up that story, but the person refused to go along.

In addition to the physical abuse, the parents are accused of failing to properly feed their child.