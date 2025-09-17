Douglas County horse therapy ranch faces foreclosure, appeals for community support

The Brief SOOFA Ranch in Douglas County faces foreclosure within two weeks after federal funding cuts eliminated a major source of support. The equine therapy program has served nearly 10,000 people in five years, including children, adults, and veterans. Without donations, the ranch’s 18 therapy horses risk being retired or euthanized.



A Douglas County ranch that has provided equine therapy to thousands of children, veterans and adults is just two weeks away from foreclosure, leaders say, unless donations come in to keep the program alive.

What we know:

SOOFA Ranch, which stands for Stretch Out on Faith Again, has served about 10,000 people since opening five years ago. The Winston-based nonprofit uses horses as part of therapy for children with ADHD and autism, as well as adults struggling with anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress.

The ranch operates with 18 horses, including Peace and Patience, two of its most relied-upon therapy animals. Without funding, Fletcher said some of the horses could be sent to retirement camps, while others may face euthanasia.

Fletcher said about 20% of the ranch’s budget has been cut due to reductions in grants and federal programs. On average, SOOFA Ranch serves 700 children annually, and staff hope to expand that to serve more veterans and adults if donations arrive in time.

What they're saying:

"That quietness is the therapy," said ranch director Daryl Fletcher. "We help people with a variety of issues, overcoming anxiety, helping them understand and work through those issues."

"We could be facing foreclosure because of some of the clients that we serve," Fletcher said. "They have lost their funding that serves as a pipeline to our organization, and with them losing their funding, basically we can’t get the funding that we need."

What you can do:

Visitors can meet the horses, take a trail ride and learn about the programs by calling ahead. The organization is asking for donations through its website, savesoofaranch.org.

"We need everyone that is under the sound of my voice to go over to savesoofaranch.org and give your very best donation so we can make sure that we can continue," Fletcher said.