One dead in double shooting at Buckhead apartments

An overnight shooting at a Buckhead apartment building has left one person dead and another injured.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. at the Prominence Apartments on the 3600 block of Lenox Road near the Georgia 400 interchange.

Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting appears to have happened on the sixth floor of the building, which they described as a "penthouse apartment."

FOX 5 cameras saw medics loading a man into an ambulance and police putting a handcuffed woman into a squad car. Investigators have not released the condition of the man or either person's identity.

The identity of the victim in the deadly shooting has not been released and police have currently not said what led up to shots being fired.

If you have any information about the shooting that could help the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.