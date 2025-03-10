'Dope Thief' cast dishes on scene-stealing co-star

The Brief The highly-anticipated new crime series "Dope Thief" begins streaming on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 14. The show stars Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura as small-time crooks who accidentally cross a major drug operation. One of the show's characters — a scrappy little dog named Shermie — is a real scene-stealer.



Considering she’s been creating memorable characters on television for decades, it’s hard to believe anyone could steal scenes from Emmy-nominated actress Kate Mulgrew. But in the new Apple TV+ series "Dope Thief," a certain little co-star is pulling focus in a big way.

"He’s stealing all my thunder," Mulgrew said, laughing. "He's a scene-stealer, Shermie, for sure."

"Dope Thief" stars Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura as small-time crooks who accidentally cross a major drug operation. The crime series features a stacked cast, including Amir Arison, Marin Ireland, Nesta Cooper, and screen legend Ving Rames. But it’s scrappy little canine character Shermie who walks away with several scenes (on four legs, of course).

"Shermie was the star of the show, let's put it that way," says executive producer Peter Craig. "Shermie was the diva. Shermie had requirements, and we made sure Shermie was taken care of. And if that meant a special meal here and there, that's fine."

"It's very interesting, because in the show, Ray is supposed to hate this dog. Like this dog and Ray aren't supposed to really rock with each other," Henry said. "He actually was more scared of Kate and really flocked to me all the time, which irked my nerves. I was like, ‘Come on, man. Like, why?’"

But the Oscar-nominated actor says he eventually gave in to his co-star’s charms.

"After a while, I just would just carry him around. I was just like, ‘All right, like, this is what it is.’ He was a good dog!"

Proving once again the age-old adage: there are no small parts, only small actors.

"Dope Thief" begins streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 14.