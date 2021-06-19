Expand / Collapse search
DoorDash app temporarily crashes, drivers stuck with orders

By Chris Williams
Updated 1 min ago
FOX TV Digital Team
In this photo illustration the DoorDash logo of an US online food ordering company is seen on a smartphone and a pc screen. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO - DoorDash company leaders said they're having difficulties with their app Saturday after frustration mounted on social media. 

"We’re currently experiencing issues with the DoorDash platform," the online food ordering and the delivery company tweeted. "Please know that we’re doing everything we can to resolve this as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience and for being a loyal DoorDash customer!"

#DoorDashDown started to appear on Twitter Saturday after many users said they were having trouble with the app. Many people tweeted they couldn't log onto the app, and some drivers said they're now stuck with orders.

"Someone wanna let me know why doordash logged me out in the middle of a doordash, so now i have these people’s food, and the app won’t let me log in," one person tweeted.

This is a developing story.