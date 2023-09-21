Employee shot during argument at Atlanta fast food restaurant

article

One Atlanta fast-food worker is recovering in the hospital after police say he was shot during an argument with another employee.

The Atlanta Police Department says the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at the Checkers on the 2600 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

At the scene, officers found a male employee who had been shot multiple times.

Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital. At the last update, he was expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting happened when the victim got into a dispute with another employee.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim or the gunman.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about the shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.