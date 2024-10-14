From victims to advocates: Cobb County leaders to throw Domestic Violence Awareness ball

The Brief October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. April Ross, executive director of the Georgia Commission on Family Violence, and a survivor, will speak at a Cobb County Sneak Ball benefit event. The Sneaker Ball raises funds for LiveSafe Resources, a nonprofit aiding survivors. Ross notes improvements in reducing domestic violence homicides in Georgia.



October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Across the country, there's a lot of attention on raising awareness and supporting survivors.

There's a benefit for a nonprofit that provides safety and healing to those impacted by domestic violence in Cobb County. The keynote speaker is a woman who is a survivor and spends her life combating domestic violence in Georgia.

"We have professionals throughout state that are dedicated and committed to this work," said April Ross.

Ross is the executive director of the Georgia Commission Family Violence. Ross couldn't be more proud of the work so many are doing to combat domestic violence.

Ross is a domestic violence survivor. In 2014, the former Fulton County prosecutor was shot three times by her estranged husband, leaving her paralyzed.

She says from prevention to intervention to support, there's a lot of work to do, but she believes Georgia is on the right track. She says Georgia has seen some improvement when it comes to domestic violence homicides.

"Obviously, you want to prevent all violence in relationships, but you certainly want to prevent the homicides," said Ross.

There's also more work being done in the schools with reaching out to younger victims.

However, she says technology isn't helping.

"[There are] issues around social media and how some people are using that to facilitate abuse," said Ross.

Cobb County Solicitor General Makia Metzger.

Ross will be the keynote speaker of an upcoming Sneaker Ball to raise money for LiveSafe Resources, a nonprofit that provides survivors with safety, support and skills to rebuild their lives. The event is sponsored by Cobb County Solicitor General Makia Metzger.

"Domestic violence does not discriminate. It affects every demographic, every socioeconomic group. It is an ongoing problem in Georgia," said Metzger.

Metzger says the event will support survivors of domestic violence in their journey toward a safer and healthier life.

"I think it's really important that we talk about this issue and bring awareness to it because it is not going away," said Metzger.

The Sneaker Ball will be held on Friday, Oct. 25. Find more information about it here.