Domestic incident ends with Rockdale County SWAT standoff

What we know:

The sheriff's office said the standoff started around 10 p.m. after deputies responded to reports of a domestic incident involving a gun.

When deputies arrived at the Woodland Trace Apartments, they said the suspect had barricaded himself in the apartment. He refused to come out, so the SWAT team was called in.

A FOX 5 crew on the scene said SWAT tried multiple times to get the man out using what appeared to be tear gas. The man didn't come out, according to the crew, but a dog came out of the apartment after the gas was deployed.

Eventually, the SWAT team entered the apartment and pulled the man out, according to the FOX 5 crew.

Police said the SWAT team served a search warrant and arrested the man.

The county's criminal investigation division is investigating.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released.